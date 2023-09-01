Smoker holds cigarette

Smoking is the chief cause of lung cancer, and quitting is the best protection. — AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki, File

 Sue Ogrocki

The US Food and Drug Administration says it still plans to finalize rules that would prohibit the sale of menthol cigarettes and flavored cigars this year, but the agency is running behind schedule.

In April 2022, when the FDA initially announced that it was going to ban the popular flavor, it set a deadline of August 2023 to work out the details. That deadline is still listed online, but a spokesperson said it will instead complete work on the rule “in the coming months.”

CNN 

