apple juice

Brian Ronholm, director of food policy for Consumer Reports, questions if the FDA limit on arsenic in apple juice is low enough.

The US Food and Drug Administration has finalized guidance on the maximum amount of inorganic arsenic that can be in apple juice.

The announcement that came Thursday reconfirmed the level at 10 parts per billion that the agency first proposed in 2013. The goal of the guidance is to reduce the exposure of babies and young children to environmental contaminants through food, the FDA said.

CNN 

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.