The US Food and Drug Administration announced that there was an Adderall shortage in October 2022.

Amid an ongoing shortage of prescription stimulants in the US, federal agencies are calling on drugmakers to boost manufacturing and on health care providers to closely monitor prescribing practices.

The US Food and Drug Administration announced a shortage of Adderall, a common treatment for attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder (ADHD), in October. The stimulant shortage was initially expected to last a few months but persists nearly a year later.

CNN 

