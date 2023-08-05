Zuranolone

Zuranolone, a new postpartum depression pill, was found to be safe and effective in a Phase 3 trial. — Photo/Feinstein Institutes

The US Food and Drug Administration has approved the medication zuranolone for the treatment of postpartum depression – making it the first FDA-approved oral pill in the United States specifically for postpartum depression, a serious mental illness that can develop in about 1 in 7 new mothers after childbirth.

On Friday, the FDA announced that the treatment, to be sold under the brand named Zurzuvae, has been approved as a once-daily pill taken over the course of 14 days.

