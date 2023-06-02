Alzheimer's disease drug

The Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services announced a plan to cover a new class of Alzheimer’s disease drugs if they receive full approval from the US Food and Drug Administration – and with some limitations.

Alzheimer’s drugs that slow the progression of cognitive decline will be covered by Medicare as long as they’ve received traditional approval from the FDA and the clinical team gathers data for a registry of how the drugs work in the real world, CMS said.

