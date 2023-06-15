Covid-19 booster

The FDA says evidence suggests that new Covid-19 vaccines should protect against just one strain of the virus, a departure from the current shots.

A panel of outside advisers to the US Food and Drug Administration will vote Thursday on the composition of updated Covid-19 vaccines that are expected to roll out in the fall, as the pandemic continues to recede from daily life but the coronavirus shows no signs of slowing its evolution.

In documents posted this week, the FDA said available evidence suggests that the new vaccine should protect against just one strain of the SARS-CoV-2 virus – a departure from the currently available bivalent vaccines – and should target one of three that are currently circulating in the US. Called XBB.1.5, XBB.1.16 and XBB.2.3, they’re all sublineages of the Omicron variant.

