The US Food and Drug Administration’s independent vaccine advisers are meeting Thursday to discuss whether a new vaccine to protect infants from the common respiratory syncytial virus, known as RSV, is safe and effective.

If the agency approves the vaccine, it will be the first to protect babies against RSV – a goal scientists have been working toward for decades.

