foam rolling

Foam rolling is a common technique in fascia training and can help improve range of motion, according to research.

If you’ve dealt with stiffness and pain in the recent past, you may have come across fascia training — an approach that many in the fitness realm are encouraging people to do. That means working to improve the health of your fascia, a web of connective tissue that holds the body’s organs, muscles, bones and tissues in place.

Stretching from head to toe, the fascial network also gives the body its shape, much like a sheet of plastic wrap or those fine, white fibers that bind and mold the inside of an orange.

