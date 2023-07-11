board games

Playing games that rely on counting and addition can help young kids build math skills, experts said.

Roll the dice, land on Pennsylvania Avenue and count your money to see if you have enough to buy that property.

Monopoly may be teaching your children more than you know.

CNN 

