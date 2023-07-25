Heat pollution

A person sits in Delores Park as smoke and fog hang over the skyline in San Francisco, California, on Wednesday, Sept. 9, 2020.

As heat waves and wildfire smoke continue to affect parts of the United States, doctors are warning that people need to watch their heart health — particularly if they live in areas with high pollution levels.

The risk of a deadly heart attack may double when people are exposed to extreme heat and high levels of particle pollution, a new study found. The study, published Monday in the journal Circulation, found that extreme cold could also put patients at greater risk for a fatal heart attack.

CNN 

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.