The Undefeated, ESPN’s content platform focused on the intersections of sports, race and culture will present The Undefeated HBCU Day on Saturday May 23, a virtual celebration of the Class of 2020. Along with messages from prominent African Americans including former President Barack Obama, Cheyney University’s Arynn Pratt, representing this year’s graduating class will deliver a special inspirational message on www.TheUndefeated.com.

Obama headlines a list of prominent African Americans who will deliver congratulatory and inspirational messages to this year’s HBCU graduates. Others include Grammy Award-winning artist Toni Braxton, actor Omar Epps, U.S. Senator Kamala Harris, The Heritage Foundation President Kay C. James, Hall of Fame wide receiver Jerry Rice, ESPN commentator Stephen A. Smith, and more.

“Arynn is a very bright young lady and has represented Cheyney exceptionally well during her matriculation,” said Cheyney University President Aaron A. Walton.“She was recommended as valedictorian by Cheyney Provost Kizzy Morris and I immediately approved. We cannot wait to see her join the national stage with so many prominent African Americans.

”Being named valedictorian for the Class of 2020 at the first HBCU was quite a shock. I am humbled and grateful to God to represent Cheyney University in such a way,” Pratt said.“Considering the COVID-19 quarantine took away the second half of my final semester and caused our graduation ceremony to be delayed until later this year, I was trying to find something to be excited about. This definitely did it!”

Pratt has dual degrees in Psychology (BA) and Biology/Pre-Medicine (BS), completed requirements for two degrees in four years, starting in the 2016 fall semester. She took at least 21 credits each semester for the past three semesters averaging a 4.0 for those semesters. During her junior year, Pratt was appointed to the Pennsylvania Board of Education to serve as a student representative to provide her perspective on policies that affect Pennsylvania students. She was awarded a Keystone Scholarship, which is given to academically gifted students and covers the full cost of their education at Cheyney.

Pratt also completed an internship with Atlantis in Ourense, Spain where she completed over 60 hours of AAMC-compliant, physician shadowing in various specialties. Now a graduate, she will continue her pursuit of becoming a medical doctor.