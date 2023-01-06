heavy LA traffic

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 23: Heavy traffic moves along the 101 freeway on Wednesday morning on November 23, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. The American Automobile Association (AAA) predicts nearly 55 million Americans will travel 50 miles or more for the Thanksgiving holiday weekend, 98 percent of pre-pandemic volumes. AAA also projects that nearly 49 million are expected to travel by vehicle this week, while around 4.5 million will fly to their Thanksgiving destinations. (Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images)

 Mario Tama

CNN 

