Environmental protest

Protest organizer Neringa Zymancius of Darian leads protesters in a chant in front of the Oak Brook headquarters of Sterigenics Friday, Sept. 14, 2018 in Oak Brook, Ill. Sterigenics used ethylene oxide gas in nearby Willowbrook to sterilize items as part of their business. (Mark Black/Chicago Tribune/Tribune News Service via Getty Images)

 Chicago Tribune

The US Environmental Protection Agency on Tuesday proposed a set of new restrictions on facilities that use the cancer-causing chemical ethylene oxide, a colorless, odorless gas that is used to sterilize medical devices and spices.

The agency said the new rules, which have not been finalized, would help to reduce ethylene oxide gas that these facilities release by 80%, bringing emissions below a Clean Air Act standard for elevated cancer risk.

CNN

