People are seen outside the entrance to the emergency room

BROOKSVILLE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES - 2020/07/26: People are seen outside the entrance to the emergency room at Oak Hill Hospital in Hernando County, one of 23 counties in the state of Florida that has no available adult ICU beds. Hospitals in Florida are struggling to keep up with the increasing numbers of COVID-19 patients in a state that has recorded over 423,000 coronavirus cases, second only to California. (Photo by Paul Hennessy/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)

 SOPA Images

CNN 

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.