Einstein Healthcare Network joins healthcare network
Einstein Healthcare Network has joined the Healthcare Anchor Network, a collaborative of nearly 50 hospitals and health systems around the United States dedicated to improving the health and well-being of the local communities they serve.
Healthcare Anchor Network members pledge to align and leverage several key resources – for example, recruitment, purchasing, volunteering and investing – to address the socioeconomic issues that create barriers to health and thriving for people and communities
Other members of the collaborative from the Philadelphia area include Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia, Christiana Care and Trinity Health hospitals.
AmeriHealth Caritas launches new publication
AmeriHealth Caritas, a national leader in Medicaid managed care, has launched In Reach, a new publication providing insights and analysis on the issues facing people with limited access to the social supports essential to well-being. In Reach advances critical discussions on health care trends, emerging industry issues, and cost-effective and innovative solutions that help break down barriers to quality care.
Each issue of the publication will examine how social determinants such as education, transportation, employment, food security, safe environments and housing impact overall health and a person’s ability to achieve maximum independence.
The publication can be accessed online at www.amerihealthcaritas.com.
Temple Heart & Vascular
Institute to host events’s Heart Failure Awareness Committee is hosting a series of public events on Feb. 14 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Temple University Hospital, 3401 N. Broad St.
The events are designed to raise awareness of heart failure and to provide individuals guidance on how they can take an active role in maintaining heart health and making heart healthy lifestyle changes.
The events will be held as follows — educational sessions from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.; heart healthy cooking demonstration and lunch, from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. and laughter yoga from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m.
Fox Chase Cancer Center receives accreditation
The Fox Chase Cancer Center Nurse Residency Program has achieved Practice Transition Accreditation from the American Nurses Credentialing Center (ANCC).
They were awarded Accreditation with Distinction, the highest recognition awarded. The ANCC Practice Transition Accreditation Program® validates hospital residency or fellowship programs that transition registered nurses (RNs) and advanced practice registered nurses into new practice settings that meet rigorous, evidence-based standards for quality and excellence.
Fox Chase’s Nurse Residency Program is the 134th program to earn accreditation from the ANCC. The accreditation will last until May 2023, at which point the program will need to apply for re-accreditation.
— Compiled by Ayana Jones
