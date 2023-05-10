Adderall

Bottles of Adderall XR prescription pharmaceuticals photographed in a pharmacy in Remington, Virginia, on February 26, 2019. (Photo by Kristoffer Tripplaar/Sipa USA)

 Kris Tripplaar

Controlled substances like Adderall will be allowed to be prescribed online into 2024, U.S. health and drug officials said, a reversal of their earlier position that restrictions on the drugs would be reinstated as the pandemic eased.

Health-care providers can prescribe controlled substances online through Nov. 11, 2023, according an advance copy of a rule posted online today. In addition, practitioners who establish relationships with patients on or prior to that date can continue to prescribe controlled substances for an additional year.

The Washington Post 

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.