Zuranolone

Zuranolone, sold under the brand name Zurzuvae, is expected to launch in the fourth quarter of 2023.

Drugmakers Sage Therapeutics and Biogen are still ironing out how much their newly approved postpartum depression medication, zuranolone, will cost once it’s made commercially available in the United States this year.

Zuranolone, sold under the brand name Zurzuvae, is expected to launch in the fourth quarter of 2023, and the companies’ goal is for the medication to be accessible to anyone with postpartum depression (PPD) who is prescribed it, Sage Therapeutics spokesperson Matt Henson said in an email Tuesday.

