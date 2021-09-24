Dr. Ala Stanford, founder of the Black Doctors COVID-19 Consortium, is receiving more national recognition for her commitment to serving Philadelphia’s most vulnerable populations during the coronavirus pandemic.
Stanford will be honored with The George H.W. Bush Points of Light Award during a live event Tuesday at New York’s Cipriani’s.
“The Points of Light organization was founded by President George H. Bush Sr. and his description of Points of Light were volunteer individuals and organizations all across our nation that were giving of their service to make this world literally a better place,” Stanford said during a news conference Friday at Deliverance Evangelistic Church in North Philadelphia.
“It’s truly an honor to be able to be alongside the other awardees. I’m excited and humbled and it forces us to pause because we are continually working and allows us to acknowledge the work we do as we serve others,” she said.
Stanford will join Hugh Evans, co-founder and CEO of Global Citizen; Francine A. LeFrak, founder of the Francine A. LeFrak Foundation and the Same Sky Foundation Fund; and Bryan Stevenson, founder and executive director of the Equal Justice Initiative in being honored by the Points of Light. The event will be hosted by ABC Live anchor Linsey Davis and will feature appearances by Dr. Anthony Fauci, John Legend, Dana Perino and Usher Raymond.
“Points of Light is honored to recognize the impact of Dr. Ala Stanford, her leadership, vision and tireless efforts to meet the most pressing needs of Philadelphians throughout the global pandemic,” Natalye Paquin, president/CEO of Points of Light, said in statement. “Her desire to care for people and her actions demonstrate the true power of the human spirit, bringing great light in a time fraught with darkness.”
Stanford founded the BDCC in response to the disproportionate number of African Americans being diagnosed with and dying from the coronavirus in Philadelphia and the lack of swift intervention to mitigate disease spread.
To date, BDCC has tested more than 25,000 patients and vaccinated over 52,000 Philadelphians.
Stanford also spoke about the BDCC’s plans to administer Pfizer/BioNTech booster shots to eligible populations as of Saturday.
On Thursday, a panel of CDC advisers voted against vaccine boosters for frontline workers and others with higher risks of infection in their workplaces, but CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky disagreed. Her decision cleared booster shots for people in high risk and institutional settings and other groups.
“I think it was a courageous stance to take, particularly when we have a protocol, we have a process but sometimes it takes a person to say this is what’s needed right now,” Stanford said.
“In essence, what she said for health care workers that are out testing people for coronavirus, that are administering coronavirus vaccines like the BDCC, the people who are working in hospitals that are overrun, ICUs that are filled to capacity with people that have coronavirus disease — she is saying that we want you to have this booster because we know it provides an additional layer of protection.”
The CDC announced that booster shots of the Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine can now be officially administered to certain U.S. adults. The CDC recommends boosters for older adults, long-term care facility residents, some people with underlying health conditions and adults at increased risk of COVID-19 because of their jobs.
“Our plans about administering the booster shot is first to make the message ridiculously clear because it’s very muddy right now,” Stanford said.
“We need folks to understand that the current booster that was approved last night was for Pfizer boosters only. Even though you may be 65 and you received Moderna, right now you cannot get a Moderna booster. That has not been approved.”
She said the only people who can receive a Moderna booster shot now are those approved on Aug. 13, which includes cancer patients, transplant patients, people on chronic steroids and those with autoimmune diseases and immunosuppressive conditions such as cancer, lupus, multiple sclerosis and HIV.
Stanford addressed the issue of vaccine hesitancy and its impact on the spread of the coronavirus.
“We still have about 75% of Americans who are still vaccinated and 25% who are not,” she said. “I should reinforce that in Pennsylvania, the latest data shows that 94% of those who have coronavirus disease are unvaccinated, 95% of those who are hospitalized are unvaccinated and 97% of those who died from coronavirus disease are unvaccinated, and those are facts.”
The push to encourage people to become vaccinated comes as officials are preparing for the possibility of a winter surge.
“Right now I believe that there is a race between the variants and the vaccines and right now we are about neck-and-neck and if we can get some of those 25% to get us closer to 80% we’ll be in a better place,” Stanford said.
“The longer people go unvaccinated, the more variants have the opportunity to develop, to become more virulent, more powerful, more infectious and more deadly and that’s what people not getting vaccinated is doing.”
She’s been working to provide education and answer questions about the vaccines by having personal conversations and conferences with individuals, employers, school district employees and vocational/tech high schools.
Stanford highlighted BDCC’s plans to open a primary care clinic in October that will focus on addressing health disparities. The clinic called the Dr. Stanford Center for Health Equity will be located at Deliverance.
The organization was spurred to launch a center after realizing that the community’s needs went beyond what was being offered at its vaccination clinics.
“In the last year and a half what we have recognized is that people need us not just to give out flu and COVID vaccines and tests,” Stanford said. “People were coming to us and saying, can you look at my labs? Can you look at these instructions with this new medication? Do you think I should take it?”
She said there wasn’t enough time to address those issues during the mass vaccination clinics so the consortium decided to open a new center funded by donations.
“We basically decided that for all the money that has been donated and given to reinvest it into the community because the need is great and our desire to serve is strong,” Stanford said.
“As long as they need us we will plan to be here but we cannot go back to the health inequity and disparities that were present, and the pandemic exposed that in no other way like anything has done in history. So we are changing that narrative by providing preventative care and for it to be a one-stop shop.”
