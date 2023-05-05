Dr. Ala Stanford

Dr. Ala Stanford has stepped down as a regional director of the Department of Health and Human Services. She will return to the health equity center that is named after her. —TRIBUNE PHOTO/ABDUL R. SULAYMAN

 Tribune Photo/Abdul R. Sulayman

Prominent Pennsylvania health equity expert Dr. Ala Stanford has resumed her role as founder of the Dr. Ala Stanford Center for Health Equity following her time as a regional director or the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.

Tuesday was Stanford’s final day as regional director of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services of the Mid-Atlantic, a role she had held since being appointed to the position by President Joe Biden in April 2022.

