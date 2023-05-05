Prominent Pennsylvania health equity expert Dr. Ala Stanford has resumed her role as founder of the Dr. Ala Stanford Center for Health Equity following her time as a regional director or the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.
Tuesday was Stanford’s final day as regional director of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services of the Mid-Atlantic, a role she had held since being appointed to the position by President Joe Biden in April 2022.
“Dr. Stanford came to HHS as an accomplished health care expert, community leader, and health equity champion, and has built upon all three in her HHS role. At IEA (Intergovernmental and External Affairs), our whole team has benefited from her knowledge and experience; she also used her HHS platform to share valuable information and lessons with countless Americans through vaccination fairs, roundtables, speaking opportunities — and most impressively: media,” said Marvin Figueroa, director of the Office of Intergovernmental and External Affairs (IEA) at the U.S. Department of (HHS).
“She has positively impacted and led, important regional priorities and the Biden-Harris administration is grateful for her service. IEA looks forward to all Dr. Stanford will accomplish to elevate the health care needs of historically marginalized communities in Pennsylvania, and beyond.”
Stanford has worked as a practicing physician for over 20 years and previously acted as the Director of the Center for Minority Health and Health Disparities at the Temple University School of Medicine. She has been certified by the American Board of Surgery in both pediatric and adult general surgery.
Stanford rose to national prominence during the COVID-19 pandemic when she used the infrastructure of her pediatric surgery practice to create the Black Doctors COVID-19 Consortium, an organization “focused on education, testing, contact tracing, and vaccination in communities devoid of access to care and resources.”
She subsequently went on to open the Dr. Ala Stanford Center for Health Equity, where she will now return to lead operations.
Moving forward, Stanford has already begun lining up projects and appearances following her return to the Center for Health Equity.
She is set to speak at the Penn State University’s Eberly College of Science on Sunday, where she will discuss “the importance of advocacy, compassion, and resilience in times of crisis,” according to her website.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.