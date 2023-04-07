COVID-19 vaccine distribution in Delaware

Long lines for COVID-19 vaccine distribution in Delaware spilled onto the highway on Saturday. (Delaware Department of Health and Social Services)

Delaware Gov. John Carney has been extending the state’s public health emergency month after month as required by law since the start of the pandemic in March 2020. Those extensions will come to an end in May.

Carney will extend the emergency one more time this month, timing the expiration to coincide with the end of the federal public health emergency on May 11.

This article first appeared on WHYY.org

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.