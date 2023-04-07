Delaware Gov. John Carney has been extending the state’s public health emergency month after month as required by law since the start of the pandemic in March 2020. Those extensions will come to an end in May.
Carney will extend the emergency one more time this month, timing the expiration to coincide with the end of the federal public health emergency on May 11.
“Consistent with the ending of the federal public health emergency, and with Delaware’s continued progress in moving beyond COVID-19, we’ll plan to end our public health order this May,” Carney said. “We will keep working with businesses and the health care industry as we finalize this transition. Thank you to each and every Delawarean who helped us get to where we are today.”
Carney’s statement Thursday offers a little bit of wiggle room, stating the emergency will end in May “barring any unforeseen circumstances.”
The state is averaging a little more than 30 new COVID cases every day. That’s been trending down from an average of about 50 new cases per day on March 22.
This article first appeared on WHYY.org.
