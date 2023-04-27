The Delaware County Health Department will soon roll out a new workforce development program to train perinatal community health care workers and doulas to slash racial disparities in maternal and infant health outcomes.

U.S. Senator Bob Casey and Representative Mary Gay Scanlon spoke alongside Delaware County officials at the Delaware County Courthouse in Media on Tuesday after securing $954,000 in federal funding to help pay for the pilot program.

This article first appeared on WHYY.org

