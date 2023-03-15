Crozer-Chester Medical Center

Crozer-Chester Medical Center is one of Crozer Health’s four hospitals. — WHYY Photo/Kenny Cooper

Crozer Health is laying off roughly 215 employees as part of its “operational restructuring plan,” the Delaware County hospital system announced Wednesday. Those staff members represent approximately 4% of the company’s workforce.

“We made the difficult decision to restructure our operations in order to ensure that resources are properly allocated to meet our patients’ and our communities’ most pressing health care needs, while at the same time allowing us to stem the financial losses that threaten our ability to continue serving Delaware County,” said Anthony Esposito, chief executive officer of Crozer, in a written statement.

This article first appeared on WHYY.org

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.