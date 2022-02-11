Wilmington-based ChristianaCare Health System has signed a letter of intent to acquire Crozer Health, the four-hospital system in Delaware County, from its parent company, Prospect Medical Holdings.
Included in the letter of intent are all assets, real estate, and operations at Crozer-Chester Medical Center in Upland, Delaware County Memorial Hospital in Drexel Hill, Springfield Hospital in Springfield, and Taylor Hospital in Ridley Park.
“We are excited by the potential to join these two great organizations so that we can continue to provide the high-quality, accessible care that our communities – Delaware County and beyond – rely on,” Kevin M. Spiegel, chief executive officer of Crozer Health, said in a joint statement released by the health systems Friday morning.
“We welcome this opportunity to explore a closer relationship with an organization that shares our commitment to value and service to the community,” said Dr. Janice E. Nevin, president and chief executive officer at ChristianaCare.
Negotiations between the two entities will continue until a “definitive agreement” is reached. The deal could close in the second half of this year.
The change of ownership will return Crozer Health, with its roughly 4,000 employees, to nonprofit status.
A sale of Crozer Health had been rumored for weeks. In late January, the system shut down its maternity ward at Delaware County Memorial Hospital, and the hospice operation at Taylor Hospital closed Friday. The Philadelphia Inquirer has reported that Crozer Health is in financial trouble, and that it laid off most of its executives.
Los Angeles-based Prospect Holdings, a for-profit company acquired the Crozer system in 2016.
ChristianaCare, the largest health system in the state of Delaware, has been expanding its footprint in the Philadelphia suburbs recently, notably in southern Delco and in Chester County.
