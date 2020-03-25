In this photo taken Tuesday, March 24, 2020, a homeless man prepares to sleep next to others on the side of a road in the Mathare slum, or informal settlement, of Nairobi, Kenya. Many slum residents say staying at home or social-distancing is impossible for those who live hand to mouth, receiving daily wages for informal work with no food or economic assistance from the government, as is maintaining sanitation where a pit latrine can be shared by over 50 people. The new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms for most people, but for some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness or death. (AP Photo/Brian Inganga)