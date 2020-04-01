Add trash pickup to your rapidly growing list of things disrupted by the new coronavirus.
The pandemic is causing more sanitation employees to call out of work, challenging the capacity of the city’s Streets Department to maintain its regular schedule for trash and recycling collection, and creating some service backups.
“Residents should expect some collection delays,” a department representative said in an email. “While delivering on-time collection services remains an essential core service, residents are asked for their patience and cooperation while we work to deliver service.”
Aside from remaining patient, residents who notice trash or recycling sitting can also report the affected block to 311 and a request for pickup will be recorded.
Deemed essential workers, the people who pick up Philadelphia’s recycling and trash have been working on the front lines, potentially exposing themselves to the virus every day.
The city did not confirm whether sanitation workers had tested positive for COVID-19. City officials have confirmed positive cases among city employees, but provided no detail on the individuals’ jobs or departments to safeguard their privacy.
Within the Streets Department, employees are “trying to balance their personal and professional lives in the midst of COVID-19,” the spokesperson said.
Sanitation workers and other city employees deemed essential and unable to work from home had received 150% of their salaries for the first 11 days of the city’s coronavirus outbreak because of the increased risks. That policy ended on March 29. The city is now working to broker new, short-term contracts with some city unions.
In New York City as of March 27, 120 sanitation workers had been infected with the new coronavirus, according to Waste 360. In North Carolina, the virus killed a sanitation worker last week.
Pittsburgh sanitation workers rallied last week to demand better protective gear after one of their colleagues tested positive for the new coronavirus.
A representative for the Philadelphia sanitation workers union did not immediately respond to a request for information.
