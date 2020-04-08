A message which reads, "Lockdown, Stay at Home, Stay Safe" hangs from a pole near an area which was sealed following suspected cases of COVID-19, in Noida, a suburb of New Delhi, India, Wednesday, April 8, 2020. The new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms for most people, but for some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness or deaths. (AP Photo/Altaf Qadri)