Wolf issues stay-at-home order for hardest-hit counties for two more weeks

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Gov. Tom Wolf on Monday ordered residents of Pennsylvania's hardest-hit areas to stay home for at least two weeks to help combat the spread of the new coronavirus that has already sickened hundreds and caused six deaths statewide.

He also shuttered all schools statewide for an additional two weeks.

Noting that Philadelphia has already ordered residents to remain home, Wolf issued his own stay-at-home order for the counties around the city; for Allegheny County, which includes Pittsburgh; and for Monroe County in the Pocono Mountains.

Together, those counties account for 75% of the state's confirmed cases of COVID-19.

Wolf said the administration wanted to take a "measured approach" to the crisis and expressed hope that if the coronavirus could be largely contained to the most heavily impacted counties, he could avoid extending his stay-at-home order to the entire state.

The order was to take effect at 8 p.m. Monday and remain in effect at least through April 6.

In all, 5.5 million people, or more than 40% of the state's population, have been ordered to stay home. Wolf said residents will be able to leave their homes for "allowable activities," including trips to the grocery store and the pharmacy. He did not say how it would be enforced.

Wolf has imposed a series of progressively tougher measures in the face of a global pandemic that state officials say threatens to swamp hospitals and spike the death toll. The governor has already closed schools and ordered all "non-life-sustaining" businesses to shutter their physical locations, an edict that state police and other government agencies began enforcing Monday morning after Wolf beat back a pair of legal challenges.

"The novel coronavirus has halted life as we knew it," Wolf said Monday. "I won't pretend that things will not get worse before they get better."

Court dismisses lawsuit on nonessential businesses

The Pennsylvania Supreme Court dismissed a lawsuit filed by a gun shop that challenged Wolf's authority to shutter businesses deemed nonessential.

Without comment, a narrow majority of the state's high court late Sunday denied the petition by a gun shop, a gun purchaser and a law firm to have Wolf's shutdown order thrown out. The lawsuit had claimed Wolf's edict violated the Second Amendment right to bear arms and other constitutional rights.

The court said a separate legal challenge to Wolf's order to close law offices had become moot because of subsequent action that lets lawyers work from their physical locations to perform duties deemed essential by county or federal judges.

The Democratic governor has ordered all nonessential businesses to close their physical locations indefinitely, saying the measure is needed to help slow the spread of the new coronavirus and prevent hospitals from becoming overwhelmed with COVID-19 patients.

In a dissenting statement joined by two other justices, Justice David Wecht said Wolf's order amounts to "an absolute and indefinite prohibition upon the acquisition of firearms by the citizens of this commonwealth — a result in clear tension with the Second Amendment" and the state constitution. He called on Wolf to make some allowance for the in-person sale of firearms.

Enforcement begins

Wolf's order to close down the physical locations of businesses deemed not essential to sustain life is being enforced as of Monday morning.

The Wolf administration has been sorting through nearly 10,000 waiver requests, saying their only consideration is health and safety.

State police spokesman Ryan Tarkowski said Monday that troopers are aiming at voluntary compliance, "not coming in with a hammer at 8:01" a.m., when the enforcement period began.

"Our goal is not to write a giant pile of citations," he said.

Tarkowski said people who want to report a business that remains open should use non-emergency numbers to call state police or local police. "Please don't call 911," Tarkowski said.

What's open, closed

Businesses that remain open to the public include grocery stores, pharmacies, hotels and motels, beer distributors, laundromats and gas stations. Restaurants are only open for take-out orders. The open list also includes farms, mines, food production and some manufacturing.

Car dealers, clothing stores and other retailers, salons and entertainment venues are among those on the shuttered list.

On Monday, Pennsylvania officials extended the closure of facilities in state parks and forests until April 30. People with reservations for campgrounds, cabins and other overnight accommodations will get refunds.

The Department of Conservation and Natural Resources said trails, lakes, forests, roads and parking areas remain open to the public, but urged people to practice social distancing and avoid crowded parking lots and trailheads.

The closure includes restrooms.

Cases

Pennsylvania health officials on Monday reported 165 new cases of COVID-19 infection in Pennsylvania, for a total of more than 640 in 34 counties. They reported a total of six deaths, up from two a day earlier.

For most people, the virus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia. The vast majority of people recover.

State House

The state House of Representatives began a non-voting session Monday, and the speaker assigned proposals to get emergency assistance for small businesses and to allow for electronic notarization of documents to committees. The State Government Committee planned to meet to consider legislation regarding the April 28 primary, which could be delayed as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.