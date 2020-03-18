Wolf administration confirms Pa.'s first COVID-19-related death

Gov. Tom Wolf announced the first COVID-19-related death in Pennsylvania on Wednesday, an adult from Northampton County. Officials have not revealed the person's age but said he or she had been hospitalized at the time of death.

Pennsylvania also reported at least 133 new cases of the novel coronavirus in the state Wednesday afternoon. However, while the state health department reported 17 cases in Philadelphia, the city itself reported 34, meaning the state's official figures could rise.

