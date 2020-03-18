breaking featured

Wolf administration confirms Pa.'s first COVID-19-related death

  • NBC10 Staff
  • Updated
Coronavirus

This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2, yellow, emerging from the surface of cells, blue/pink, cultured in the lab. Also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus causes COVID-19. The sample was isolated from a patient in the U.S. — NIAID-RML via AP

Gov. Tom Wolf announced the first COVID-19-related death in Pennsylvania on Wednesday, an adult from Northampton County. Officials have not revealed the person's age but said he or she had been hospitalized at the time of death.

Pennsylvania also reported at least 133 new cases of the novel coronavirus in the state Wednesday afternoon. However, while the state health department reported 17 cases in Philadelphia, the city itself reported 34, meaning the state's official figures could rise.

For the full story, visit NBC Philadelphia.

