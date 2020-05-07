In this April 13, 2020, file photo, signs on the boarded up 11th Street Diner pay tribute to front line workers during the new coronavirus pandemic in Miami Beach, Fla. Earlier this month, the city furloughed dozens of its workers and put in place a hiring freeze. Its mayor says the city is losing about $3.5 million a week because of lost revenue from empty hotels, idled restaurants and bars, and its shuttered world-famous shoreline. — AP Photo/Lynne Sladky