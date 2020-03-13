You are the owner of this article.
With coronavirus closing schools, here's how you can help feed insecure children

  • Lauren Lee
On any given day, the National School Lunch Program provided low-cost or free lunches to 29.7 million children.

On any given day, the National School Lunch Program provides low-cost or free lunches to 29.7 million children. But the coronavirus pandemic is shutting down schools and parents are scrambling to find ways to feed their hungry kids.

Charitable organizations are working to fill the gap, but they need your help. Here are a few organizations you can support:

  • Feeding America with a network of 200 food banks across the U.S. has a COVID-19 Response Fund to help food banks support communities impacted by the pandemic.
  • Save the Children will continue its work with local partners and pantries to provide nutritious meals in low-income communities.
  • Blessings in a Backpack feeds school children across the U.S. through the weekend. The organization is partnering with districts with summer feeding programs to extend services while schools are shut down.

CNN will continue to update this list as Impact Your World vets more charities.

