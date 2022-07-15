A healthcare worker prepares a dose of the Moderna Covid-19 at the Brooklyn Children's Museum vaccination site, serving children six months to 5-Years old, in the Brooklyn borough of New York, US, on Thursday, June 23, 2022. Covid-19 vaccines for children under 5 years old were authorized by the US Food and Drug Administration on Friday and by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Saturday, a welcome relief to parents of the last age group to become eligible for shots. Photographer: Michael Nagle/Bloomberg via Getty Images