In this April 8, 2020 file photo, a patient at Magnolia Rehabilitation and Nursing Center in Riverside, Calif., is evacuated to a waiting ambulance. For nearly two months, many nursing homes nationwide have been on virtual lockdown. Families of residents are not allowed inside, vendors have to drop deliveries outside and the only people coming in and out are health care workers and assistants. Despite all that, the outbreaks continue, possibly spread by the same nursing home workers who are risking their lives to tend to some of society's most vulnerable. — AP Photo/Chris Carlson