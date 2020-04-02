Fresh farm-grown produce and recipes are available for parents and guardians to take home when they pick up campers from Harlem Grown, a youth development nonprofit that uses gardening and cooking to teach and empower children, in New York, July 25, 2019. Programs like Harlem Grown help children explore big questions in their neighborhoods: what the food choices are, and why healthy options are often hard to find or afford. (Sara Naomi Lewkowicz/The New York Times)