Urban-Farming Camps Have Kids Asking, Where's the Healthy Food?

Fresh farm-grown produce and recipes are available for parents and guardians to take home when they pick up campers from Harlem Grown, a youth development nonprofit that uses gardening and cooking to teach and empower children, in New York, July 25, 2019. Programs like Harlem Grown help children explore big questions in their neighborhoods: what the food choices are, and why healthy options are often hard to find or afford. (Sara Naomi Lewkowicz/The New York Times)

Sites are offering free, nutritious food in Philadelphia.

About the food sites:

  • Sites are open Mondays and Thursdays from 10 a.m. – 12 p.m. 
  • Residents can pick up one box per household. 
  • Residents do not need to present an ID or proof of income for eligibility.
  • Food sites are supported by the City, Share Food Program, and Philabundance.

Find food sites and student meal sites using the lists below:

Food SiteAddress (Zip)
People’s Emergency Center 3750 Lancaster Ave. (19104)
Philadelphia Citadel5830 Rising Sun Ave. (19120)
West Kensington Ministry 2140 N Hancock St. (19122)
Philadelphia Temple     1340 Brown St. (19123)
Roxborough Church8232 Ridge Ave. (19128)
Upper Room Baptist Church7236 Ogontz Ave. (19138)
Resurgence Church1738 West Atlantic St. (19140)
Mitchell Elementary School5500 Kingsessing Ave. (19143)
Christ Church South Philly 229 Moore St. (19148)
Opportunity, Inc.5900 Lansdowne Ave. (19151)
Delaware Valley Fairness Project2646 Kensington Ave. (19125)
Philadelphia Tabernacle3150 North Mascher St. (19133)
Salvation Army, Philadelphia West5452 Arch St. (19139)
Feast of Justice3101 Tyson Ave (19149)
Miles Mack Recreation Center732 N. 34th St. (19104)
Hank Gathers Recreation Center2501 W. Diamond St. (19121)
Cohocksink Recreation Center2901 Cedar St. (19134)
Hunting Park Recreation Center1101 W. Hunting Park Ave. (19140)
Christy Recreation Center728 S. 55th St. (19143)
Happy Hollow Recreation Center4800 Wayne Ave. (19144)
Wharton Square Playground2300 Wharton St. (19146)
Murphy Recreation Center300 W. Shunk St. (19148)
East Passyunk Community Recreation Center1025 Mifflin St. (19148)
Pelbano Recreation Center8101 Bustleton Ave. (19152)
Palmer Recreation Center3035 Comly Rd. (19154)
Mitzvah Food Program – KleinLife10100 Jamison Ave. (19116)
Dare to Imagine Church6610 Anderson St. (19119)
Shekinah SDA531 Chew Ave. (19120)
Association of Former Gang Members2204 N. 19th St. (19121)
Holy Spirit UMC1441 E Hunting Park Ave. (19124)
Keep the Faith Ministries1906 Harrison St. (19124)
Parkside Association1719 N. 52nd St. (19131)
Village of Arts and Humanities2544 Germantown Ave. (19133)
Richard and Friends1916 E. Venango St. (19134)
Triumph Baptist Church1648 W. Hunting Park Ave. (19140)
Giving Heart Ministries 6506 Elmwood Ave. (19142)
Young Chances2703 Tasker St. (19145)
SEAMAAC1711 S. Broad St. (19148)
Mizpah SDA4355 Paul St. (19124)
Christian Compassion CDC6150 Cedar Ave. (19143)

District schools open Mondays and Thursdays, 9 a.m. – noon.

Families will receive six meals per student—3 breakfasts and 3 lunches.

SchoolAddress (Zip)
Baldi Middle School8801 Verree Rd (19115)
Barry, John Elementary School5900 Race St (19139)
Barton School4600 Rosehill St (19120)
Bartram, John High School2401 S 67th St (19142)
Bethune, Mary McLeod School3301 Old York Rd (19140)
CAPA (Philadelphia H.S. for Creative and Performing Arts)901 S Broad St (19147)
Clemente, Roberto Middle School122 W Erie Ave (19140)
Comegys, Benjamin B. School5100 Greenway Ave (19143)
Conwell, Russell Middle School1849 E Clearfield St (19134)
Cooke, Jay Elementary School1300 W Louden St (19141)
Cramp, William School3449 N Mascher St (19140)
De Burgos, J. Elementary School401 W Lehigh Ave (19133)
Decatur, Stephen School3500 Academy Rd (19154)
Duckrey, Tanner School1501 W Diamond St (19121)
Edison, Thomas A. High School151 W Luzerne St (19140)
Fels, Samuel High School5500 Langdon St (19124)
Finletter, Thomas K. School6100 N Front St (19120)
Fitzpatrick, A. L. School11061 Knights Rd (19154)
Frankford High School5000 Oxford Ave (19124)
Franklin Learning Center616 N 15th St (19130)
Franklin, Benjamin School5737 Rising Sun Ave (19120)
Furness, Horace High School1900 S 3rd St (19148)
Hackett, Horatio B. School2161 E York St (19125)
Harding, Warren G. Middle School2000 Wakeling St (19124)
Hunter, William H. School2400 N Front St (19133)
Juniata Park Academy801 E Hunting Park Ave (19124)
Kelly, John B. School5116 Pulaski Ave (19144)
Kensington CAPA1901 N Front St (19122)
King, Martin Luther High School6100 Stenton Ave (19138)
Lawton, Henry W. School6101 Jackson St (19135)
Lincoln, Abraham High School3201 Ryan Ave (19136)
Loesche, William H. School595 Tomlinson Rd (19116)
Marshall, Thurgood School5120 N 6th St (19120)
Mayfair School3001 Princeton Ave (19149)
Muñoz Marín, Hon Luis School3300 N 3rd St (19140)
Northeast High School1601 Cottman Ave (19111)
Overbrook Educational Center6722 Lansdowne Ave (19151)
Philadelphia Learning Academy‐South4300 Westminster Ave (19104)
Rhodes Elementary School2900 W Clearfield St (19132)
Roosevelt Elementary School430 E Washington Ln (19144)
Roxborough High School6498 Ridge Ave (19128)
Sayre, William L. High School5800 Walnut St (19139)
South Philadelphia High School2101 S Broad St (19148)
Strawberry Mansion High School3133 Ridge Ave (19132)
Wagner, Gen. Louis Middle School1701 Chelten Ave (19126)
Washington, Grover Jr. Middle School201 E Olney Ave (19120)
Webster, John H. School3400 Frankford Ave (19134)
West Philadelphia High School4901 Chestnut St (19139)
Ziegler, William H. School

5935 Saul St (19149)

Charter School locations open on varying days from 9 a.m. to noon. (contact schools or visit their websites for exact days)

SchoolAddress (Zip)
Aspira Charter – Stetson3200 B St (19134)
Aspira Olney Charter High100 W Duncannon Ave (19120)
Belmont Charter School907 N. 41st St (19104)
Lindley Academy Charter – Birney900 Lindley Ave (19141)
Mariana Bracetti Academy1840 Torresdale Ave (19124)
Maritime Academy (open 10 a.m – 2p.m)2275 Bridge Street (19137)
Mastery Charter – Cleveland3701 N 19th St (19140)
Mastery Charter – Clymer1201 W Rush St (19133)
Mastery Charter – Douglass2118 West Norris Street (19121)
Mastery Charter – Gratz High1798 W Hunting Park Ave (19140)
Mastery Charter – Hardy Williams5400 Warrington Ave (19143)
Mastery Charter – Harrity5601 Christian St (19143)
Mastery Charter ‐ Lenfest Campus35 S 4th St (19106)
Mastery Charter – Mann5376 W Berks St (19131)
Mastery Charter – Pastorius5650 Sprague St (19138)
Mastery Charter – Pickett5700 Wayne Ave (19144)
Mastery Charter ‐ Shoemaker5301 Media St (19131)
Mastery Charter – Smedley1790 Bridge St (19124)
Mastery Charter ‐ Thomas Campus927 Johnston St (19148)
Mastery Charter – Wister67 E Bringhurst St (19144)
Mastery Prep Elementary Charter1801 W Pike St (19140)
Philadelphia Montessori Charter2227 Island Ave (19142)
Richard Allen Prep2601 S 58th St (19143)
Universal Audenried Charter3301 Tasker St (19145)
Universal Charter – Bluford5720 Media St (19131)
Universal Charter – Daroff5630 Vine St (19139)
Universal Creighton Charter5401 Tabor Ave (19120)
Universal Vare Charter2100 S 24th St (19145)

The Philadelphia Housing Authority has six community centers open for “grab-and-go” meals for breakfast and lunch from Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to noon.

PHA Community CenterAddress (Zip)
Abbottsford Homes3226 McMichael Street (19129)
Bartram Village5404 Gibson Drive (19143)
John F Street Center1100 Poplar Street (19123)
Raymond Rosen Homes2301 W. Edgley Street (19121)
Westpark Apartments300 N. Busti Street (19104)
Wilson Park2500 Jackson Street (19145)

