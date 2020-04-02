Sites are offering free, nutritious food in Philadelphia.
About the food sites:
- Sites are open Mondays and Thursdays from 10 a.m. – 12 p.m.
- Residents can pick up one box per household.
- Residents do not need to present an ID or proof of income for eligibility.
- Food sites are supported by the City, Share Food Program, and Philabundance.
Find food sites and student meal sites using the lists below:
|Food Site
|Address (Zip)
|People’s Emergency Center
|3750 Lancaster Ave. (19104)
|Philadelphia Citadel
|5830 Rising Sun Ave. (19120)
|West Kensington Ministry
|2140 N Hancock St. (19122)
|Philadelphia Temple
|1340 Brown St. (19123)
|Roxborough Church
|8232 Ridge Ave. (19128)
|Upper Room Baptist Church
|7236 Ogontz Ave. (19138)
|Resurgence Church
|1738 West Atlantic St. (19140)
|Mitchell Elementary School
|5500 Kingsessing Ave. (19143)
|Christ Church South Philly
|229 Moore St. (19148)
|Opportunity, Inc.
|5900 Lansdowne Ave. (19151)
|Delaware Valley Fairness Project
|2646 Kensington Ave. (19125)
|Philadelphia Tabernacle
|3150 North Mascher St. (19133)
|Salvation Army, Philadelphia West
|5452 Arch St. (19139)
|Feast of Justice
|3101 Tyson Ave (19149)
|Miles Mack Recreation Center
|732 N. 34th St. (19104)
|Hank Gathers Recreation Center
|2501 W. Diamond St. (19121)
|Cohocksink Recreation Center
|2901 Cedar St. (19134)
|Hunting Park Recreation Center
|1101 W. Hunting Park Ave. (19140)
|Christy Recreation Center
|728 S. 55th St. (19143)
|Happy Hollow Recreation Center
|4800 Wayne Ave. (19144)
|Wharton Square Playground
|2300 Wharton St. (19146)
|Murphy Recreation Center
|300 W. Shunk St. (19148)
|East Passyunk Community Recreation Center
|1025 Mifflin St. (19148)
|Pelbano Recreation Center
|8101 Bustleton Ave. (19152)
|Palmer Recreation Center
|3035 Comly Rd. (19154)
|Mitzvah Food Program – KleinLife
|10100 Jamison Ave. (19116)
|Dare to Imagine Church
|6610 Anderson St. (19119)
|Shekinah SDA
|531 Chew Ave. (19120)
|Association of Former Gang Members
|2204 N. 19th St. (19121)
|Holy Spirit UMC
|1441 E Hunting Park Ave. (19124)
|Keep the Faith Ministries
|1906 Harrison St. (19124)
|Parkside Association
|1719 N. 52nd St. (19131)
|Village of Arts and Humanities
|2544 Germantown Ave. (19133)
|Richard and Friends
|1916 E. Venango St. (19134)
|Triumph Baptist Church
|1648 W. Hunting Park Ave. (19140)
|Giving Heart Ministries
|6506 Elmwood Ave. (19142)
|Young Chances
|2703 Tasker St. (19145)
|SEAMAAC
|1711 S. Broad St. (19148)
|Mizpah SDA
|4355 Paul St. (19124)
|Christian Compassion CDC
|6150 Cedar Ave. (19143)
District schools open Mondays and Thursdays, 9 a.m. – noon.
Families will receive six meals per student—3 breakfasts and 3 lunches.
|School
|Address (Zip)
|Baldi Middle School
|8801 Verree Rd (19115)
|Barry, John Elementary School
|5900 Race St (19139)
|Barton School
|4600 Rosehill St (19120)
|Bartram, John High School
|2401 S 67th St (19142)
|Bethune, Mary McLeod School
|3301 Old York Rd (19140)
|CAPA (Philadelphia H.S. for Creative and Performing Arts)
|901 S Broad St (19147)
|Clemente, Roberto Middle School
|122 W Erie Ave (19140)
|Comegys, Benjamin B. School
|5100 Greenway Ave (19143)
|Conwell, Russell Middle School
|1849 E Clearfield St (19134)
|Cooke, Jay Elementary School
|1300 W Louden St (19141)
|Cramp, William School
|3449 N Mascher St (19140)
|De Burgos, J. Elementary School
|401 W Lehigh Ave (19133)
|Decatur, Stephen School
|3500 Academy Rd (19154)
|Duckrey, Tanner School
|1501 W Diamond St (19121)
|Edison, Thomas A. High School
|151 W Luzerne St (19140)
|Fels, Samuel High School
|5500 Langdon St (19124)
|Finletter, Thomas K. School
|6100 N Front St (19120)
|Fitzpatrick, A. L. School
|11061 Knights Rd (19154)
|Frankford High School
|5000 Oxford Ave (19124)
|Franklin Learning Center
|616 N 15th St (19130)
|Franklin, Benjamin School
|5737 Rising Sun Ave (19120)
|Furness, Horace High School
|1900 S 3rd St (19148)
|Hackett, Horatio B. School
|2161 E York St (19125)
|Harding, Warren G. Middle School
|2000 Wakeling St (19124)
|Hunter, William H. School
|2400 N Front St (19133)
|Juniata Park Academy
|801 E Hunting Park Ave (19124)
|Kelly, John B. School
|5116 Pulaski Ave (19144)
|Kensington CAPA
|1901 N Front St (19122)
|King, Martin Luther High School
|6100 Stenton Ave (19138)
|Lawton, Henry W. School
|6101 Jackson St (19135)
|Lincoln, Abraham High School
|3201 Ryan Ave (19136)
|Loesche, William H. School
|595 Tomlinson Rd (19116)
|Marshall, Thurgood School
|5120 N 6th St (19120)
|Mayfair School
|3001 Princeton Ave (19149)
|Muñoz Marín, Hon Luis School
|3300 N 3rd St (19140)
|Northeast High School
|1601 Cottman Ave (19111)
|Overbrook Educational Center
|6722 Lansdowne Ave (19151)
|Philadelphia Learning Academy‐South
|4300 Westminster Ave (19104)
|Rhodes Elementary School
|2900 W Clearfield St (19132)
|Roosevelt Elementary School
|430 E Washington Ln (19144)
|Roxborough High School
|6498 Ridge Ave (19128)
|Sayre, William L. High School
|5800 Walnut St (19139)
|South Philadelphia High School
|2101 S Broad St (19148)
|Strawberry Mansion High School
|3133 Ridge Ave (19132)
|Wagner, Gen. Louis Middle School
|1701 Chelten Ave (19126)
|Washington, Grover Jr. Middle School
|201 E Olney Ave (19120)
|Webster, John H. School
|3400 Frankford Ave (19134)
|West Philadelphia High School
|4901 Chestnut St (19139)
|Ziegler, William H. School
5935 Saul St (19149)
Charter School locations open on varying days from 9 a.m. to noon. (contact schools or visit their websites for exact days)
|School
|Address (Zip)
|Aspira Charter – Stetson
|3200 B St (19134)
|Aspira Olney Charter High
|100 W Duncannon Ave (19120)
|Belmont Charter School
|907 N. 41st St (19104)
|Lindley Academy Charter – Birney
|900 Lindley Ave (19141)
|Mariana Bracetti Academy
|1840 Torresdale Ave (19124)
|Maritime Academy (open 10 a.m – 2p.m)
|2275 Bridge Street (19137)
|Mastery Charter – Cleveland
|3701 N 19th St (19140)
|Mastery Charter – Clymer
|1201 W Rush St (19133)
|Mastery Charter – Douglass
|2118 West Norris Street (19121)
|Mastery Charter – Gratz High
|1798 W Hunting Park Ave (19140)
|Mastery Charter – Hardy Williams
|5400 Warrington Ave (19143)
|Mastery Charter – Harrity
|5601 Christian St (19143)
|Mastery Charter ‐ Lenfest Campus
|35 S 4th St (19106)
|Mastery Charter – Mann
|5376 W Berks St (19131)
|Mastery Charter – Pastorius
|5650 Sprague St (19138)
|Mastery Charter – Pickett
|5700 Wayne Ave (19144)
|Mastery Charter ‐ Shoemaker
|5301 Media St (19131)
|Mastery Charter – Smedley
|1790 Bridge St (19124)
|Mastery Charter ‐ Thomas Campus
|927 Johnston St (19148)
|Mastery Charter – Wister
|67 E Bringhurst St (19144)
|Mastery Prep Elementary Charter
|1801 W Pike St (19140)
|Philadelphia Montessori Charter
|2227 Island Ave (19142)
|Richard Allen Prep
|2601 S 58th St (19143)
|Universal Audenried Charter
|3301 Tasker St (19145)
|Universal Charter – Bluford
|5720 Media St (19131)
|Universal Charter – Daroff
|5630 Vine St (19139)
|Universal Creighton Charter
|5401 Tabor Ave (19120)
|Universal Vare Charter
|2100 S 24th St (19145)
The Philadelphia Housing Authority has six community centers open for “grab-and-go” meals for breakfast and lunch from Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to noon.
|PHA Community Center
|Address (Zip)
|Abbottsford Homes
|3226 McMichael Street (19129)
|Bartram Village
|5404 Gibson Drive (19143)
|John F Street Center
|1100 Poplar Street (19123)
|Raymond Rosen Homes
|2301 W. Edgley Street (19121)
|Westpark Apartments
|300 N. Busti Street (19104)
|Wilson Park
|2500 Jackson Street (19145)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.