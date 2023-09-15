covid-19 vaccine

A new Covid-19 vaccine is recommended for everyone ages 6 months and older in the US, and experts say early protection is key as the US heads into respiratory virus season.

The shot — greenlit by the US Food and Drug Administration and the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention this week — is different than previous versions, with a formulation that’s been updated to target newer variants of the virus that are currently circulating.

