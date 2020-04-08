The Philadelphia ZIP code with the highest number of confirmed novel coronavirus cases as of Wednesday was 19143 in West Philadelphia (208 out of 761), according to city data.
https://www.phila.gov/programs/coronavirus-disease-2019-covid-19/testing-and-data/
The highest rate of positive cases was the 19141 ZIP code in North Philadelphia (43.8%, 133 positive tests out of 304).
Confirmed cases of novel coronavirus soared to 4,272 on Tuesday, up 14.5% from Monday.
Total fatalities since the start of the outbreak in the city hit 65.
The Kenney administration will provide updates at its daily briefing at 1 p.m. about the city’s response to the coronavirus.
Recycling pickup canceled this week
Recycling collection will resume on Monday on an every-other-week schedule until at least May 15 due to staffing shortages in the city’s Streets Department.
Regular trash collection will continue on schedule.
Limited meal distribution sites Wednesday
The city and School District will provide free meals for students at limited locations today.
The meals will be provided between 9 a.m. and noon. Families will receive six meals per student, three breakfasts and three lunches.
Meals will be offered at the following Philadelphia Housing Authority locations:
- Abbottsford Homes Community Center, 3226 McMichael St.
- Bartram Village Community Center, 5404 Gibson Drive
- Raymond Rosen Homes Community Center, 2301 W. Edgley St.
- John F. Street Community Center, 1100 Poplar St.
- Wilson Park Community Center, 2500 Jackson St.
- West Park Apartments Community Center, 300 N. Busti St.
Charter school sites also will offer meals at 25 schools but families should check those charter school websites for days of meal distribution.
The full list of schools, public housing and older adult centers where meals will be distributed, visit http://bit.ly/CVmeals.
Volunteers
Individuals looking to volunteer to help the city respond to the coronavirus pandemic can sign up for the Medical Reserve Corps at phila.gov/mrc.
