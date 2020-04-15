Mayor Jim Kenney said Wednesday that the city reached agreements with two other hotels for quarantine and isolation space, in addition to the previously deal to use of the Holiday Inn Express.
The new sites are the Fairfield Inn & Suites by Marriott in Center City and the Marriott Springhill Suites near the Philadelphia International Airport. The two additions will be used to quarantine first responders who may have coronavirus symptoms or have a full-blown infection.
The Holiday Inn Express, which currently has 40 occupants, is for anyone who cannot be quarantined or isolated at home, including the homeless.
Dr. Thomas Farley, the city's top health official, announced 311 additional presumptive confirmed cases of COVID-19, the novel coronavirus that causes respiratory problem and can be lethal. The brings the number of confirmed cases to 7,441 in Philadelphia.
The city's Department of Health also confirmed 16 new deaths since Tuesday, raising the local total to 222.
“While the number of daily deaths is lower than we saw last week, when we were peaking morethan 30 death in a single day - we want the number, obviously to continue to get lower - of the 222 total deaths, 111, or just 50%, are nursing home residents.”
As the city continues to find ways to help residents cope with the local effects of the global pandemic, a number of new sources have become available. The Philadelphia Corporation for Aging has announced meal distribution sites for older adults. A total of 23 sites are open for grab-and-go meals.
“PCA takes its responsibilities extremely seriously as an essential service for our consumers,”said Najja Orr, the agency's president and CEO. “Since the initial stay-at-home order, our staff,volunteers and organizing partners have worked to keep our meal distribution center open to provide meals to those in need.
"We will continue to do our absolute best so that seniors get thefood they need during this crisis,” Orr added.
In addition, the Philadelphia Department of Public Health, along with the Office of Children and Families, is establishing nine community sites where caregivers of infants can find free baby supplies,, such as diapers.
