Wednesday coronavirus update: City coronavirus cases nearly double again

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Philadelphia nearly doubled again, increasing from 18 cases on Tuesday to 34 on Wednesday.

Of the 34 cases, 22 were men and 12 were women, city Health Commissioner Dr. Thomas Farley said. Nineteen were people between the ages of 20 and 39, 10 were between the ages of 40 and 59, and five were over the age of 60.

The coronavirus has affected people of all races, Farley said, pushing back against rumors that the virus does not affect certain people.

“This virus doesn’t discriminate,” he said.

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Philly has been increasing exponentially this week. There were nine confirmed cases on Monday, and nine more on Tuesday.

Restoring utilities

This week, the city's Water Department began restoring water service to customers who had their water shut off due to delinquent water bills.

PECO also has suspended service suspensions and waived late-payment fees during this crisis.

Hospital beds

Philadelphia has about 6,200 “inpatient acute care licensed and staffed beds,” said Jim Garrow, a spokesman for the city’s Department of Public Health, in an email.

It remained unclear whether that figure was the total number of beds available or the number of beds dedicated to patients who need intensive care. Garrow did not immediately respond to a request seeking clarification.

How many beds are currently filled also remained unclear.

Garrow said the Hospital and Healthcare Association of Pennsylvania (HAP) manages daily open bed counts.

HAP did not immediately respond to an email seeking comment.

The city’s Department of Public Health does not provide oversight of hospitals in Philadelphia. Rather, hospitals are regulated by the state and coordinated by HAP.

“We maintain regular contact with individual facilities and systems and HAP and in the case that we need information about bed capacity, we request it and it is provided to us,” Garrow said.

Rapid-testing sites for COVID-19

City officials said the healthcare organizations had rapid-testing sites or expected to have sites soon.

The city’s health department is not overseeing or managing any of the sites and they are not open to the public, said Kenney spokeswoman Kelly Cofrancisco in an email.

The administration declined to provide where those locations were, saying, “we don't feel comfortable about providing locations for sites that aren't open to the public or under our control.”

City officials continue to work with state officials to provide “stand up testing sites” for COVID-19, Kenney administration spokesman Mike Dunn said in an email.

“Details about these sites are still being finalized to ensure the safety of anyone tested and the staff that will work at them,” Dunn said.

Penn Medicine has one rapid testing site in West Philadelphia and another in Radnor Township in Delaware County; Temple University was expected to have one up and running soon; Jefferson Hospital has a site in Center City and another in Abington Township in Montgomery County; and the Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia has a site in West Philadelphia.

Individuals should contact their primary care physician to seek testing if they are experiencing symptoms related to COVID-19 (a dry cough, fever, fatigue), Farley said on Tuesday.

No co-pays or deductibles will be charged for testing and uninsured patients will be able to be tested for free.

Penn Medicine conducted 410 tests between its two sites on Monday, a Penn Medicine spokeswoman said in an email.

Penn Medicine patients who are experiencing coronavirus symptoms should contact their healthcare providers who will provide specific instruction, the spokeswoman said.

Due to the high demand for tests, Penn Medicine was urging all patients to register in advance through their physician’s office.

Raymond Betzner, a spokesman for Temple University, said the rapid-testing site will be established on the school’s campus in Ambler Township in Montgomery County. No sites are scheduled for Temple’s main campus in North Philadelphia.

The Federal Emergency Management Agency and Montgomery County health officials are managing the site in Ambler, which is not up and running yet, Betzner said.

Temple has several large playing fields and parking lots on its Ambler campus, which was the reason health officials chose the site, Betzner said. He was not certain how the rapid-testing site would operate, including whether it would be a drive-thru service similar to one provided in Delaware.

“They [health officials] liked that site because, again, they could use the playing fields, the set up and the parking lots are already there, so people could literally drive-thru, get tested and keep right on moving,” Betzner said.

SEPTA offering partial refunds for passes

SEPTA is offering credits for unused and partially used monthly and weekly while schedules are reduced and businesses are closed during the coronavirus pandemic

Customers who purchased March monthly passes on Key Cards, and weekly passes for March 9 and for the current week starting Monday should contact SEPTA call center at 1-855-567-3782 to request that the pass be removed. SEPTA will offer a prorated refund on a customer’s Travel Wallet.

The call center is available 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Friday, and 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. on weekends.

Customers who purchased legacy paper passes must mail their pass to this address to receive a pro-rated refund: SEPTA Refunds, 1234 Market St. 9th Floor, Philadelphia, PA 19107. Customers must include their name and a return mailing address.

Customers who purchased passes from third-party pre-tax benefit providers will receive a credit to their pre-tax account. Those customers who will not travel in April should check with their provider and see if they can suspend their pass election.

Customers using autoload for passes should turn it off if travel needs are uncertain.

Autoload settings can be accessed at septakey.org or by calling 1-855-567-3782.

Free meals for students

The city and School District of Philadelphia have provided approximately 6,000 free meals to children today.

The city and school district began providing the meals on Monday. They provide two free meals — breakfast and lunch — per day to children 18 and younger between 9 a.m. and noon at 30 locations throughout the city.

A full list of where students and parents can get the meals can be found by visiting https://www.phila.gov/2020-03-14-find-free-meals-and-safe-spaces-for-students-while-schools-are-closed/

Safe spaces for children

Fifty recreation centers will remain open between 2 and 6 p.m. to provide a safe space for children while school are out.

Meals will be provided for children 18 years old and younger at 3 p.m.

For a full listing of the open recreation centers, visit https://www.phila.gov/2020-03-16-50-recreation-centers-and-six-older-adult-centers-to-remain-open/