For the first time in 28 years, Wawa Welcome America, Philadelphia's annual Independence Day celebration, will be held virtually.
Festival CEO Michael DelBene and Mayor Jim Kenney announced the change to the 2020 festival on Tuesday during the city's daily coronavirus news briefing. The move from an in-person event to broadcast and online only is designed to protect the community in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic, officials said.
Past Wawa Welcome America festivals have been spread over a full week and filled with 50 free events like music and dance performances, block parties and movie showings spread across the city. The event is capped off with a party on July 4th along the Benjamin Franklin Parkway, ending with a major concert and fireworks show. Jennifer Hudson and Meghan Trainor headlined the 2019 concert.
The 2020 concert will still be held, but without an audience. It will be broadcast on NBC10 and its related digital platforms, as well as in Spanish on Telemundo's sister network, TeleXitos. NBC10, Telemundo62 and both station's parent company, Comcast NBCUniversal, are major sponsors of Wawa Welcome America.
The virtual events will be spread out over multiple days and will be designed to "create meaningful, at-home experiences," organizers said in a news release obtained in advance of Tuesday's announcement. They will still be focused on the city's arts, culture and history.
"It is a challenging time, and while we may not be able to gather in our city's great public spaces this year, we are eager to celebrate in a new way through interactive, virtual experiences," DelBene said in the release.
Kenney said health and safety are paramount adding that officials are "confident that this virtual event will continue to create new opportunities to bring our community together in celebration of America’s Birthday."
An announcement on the festival schedule, the virtual events and who will perform in the 2020 concert will come in June, organizers said.
For more on this story visit NBC Philadelphia.
