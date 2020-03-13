Videos: What you need to know about COVID-19 and prevention tips

In a photo provided by New York State Department of Health, the Wadsworth Center in Albany runs coronavirus tests for New York State in Albany, N.Y. President Donald Trump has proclaimed that anyone who wants to get a coronavirus test can and Gov. Andrew Cuomo has declared that the state should be testing 1,000 people a day, but in New York, at least, the reality seems far more complicated. (New York State Department of Health via The New York Times)-- EDITORIAL USE ONLY --