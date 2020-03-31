Pope Francis delivers his blessing from inside the Apostolic library at the Vatican, Sunday, March 15, 2020. Pope Francis has praised people who could risk contagion to help the poor and the homeless even as fears of coronavirus spread prompts ever more countries to restrict ways of everyday life. For most people, the new coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms. For some, it can cause more severe illness, especially in older adults and people with existing health problems. (Vatican News via AP)