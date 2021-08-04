Stacy Winston, right, receives a dose of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine from Cody Killion, relief manager and medical assistant for HRSupport, during a COVID-19 vaccination walk-in clinic hosted by the City of Springfield and the Illinois Dept. of Public Health at the Lincoln Library in Springfield, Ill., Friday, July 30, 2021. "It seems like it's mutating and I'm worried about it," said Winston who was getting the vaccine to protect himself as he has preexisting medical conditions, but also to protect his children. "I have six kids and I have three under the age that they can't get the shot yet." [Justin L. Fowler/The State Journal-Register] Covid 19 Vaccine