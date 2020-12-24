While the coronavirus pandemic continued to surge throughout the summer and fall, federal government officials repeatedly offered a ray of hope: enough vaccine doses to vaccinate 20 million Americans by the end of December.

But after the first week of vaccine distribution and with only nine days left to meet their self-imposed deadline, Operation Warp Speed is on track to fall well short of 20 million shots in arms. One count, from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, shows about 9.5 million doses have been distributed as of Wednesday morning and just over a million people have been vaccinated — not even close to the 20 million goal Warp Speed originally set.

Officials at the U.S. Health and Human Services Department and the CDC say the agency’s tallies are undercounting many vaccinations due to data lags, but even accounting for reporting delays, the U.S. vaccination program appears to be taking longer than Warp Speed officials projected.

One early hurdle: A two-day U.S. Food and Drug Administration requirement to assess each shipment of vaccine for quality control slowed down distribution. States were told by OWS to expect fewer doses for week two than originally planned. With the 20 million number seeming further from reach, OWS officials acknowledged Monday they may not get there until January.

“We do still feel strongly that we will have allocated to the states by the end of the year 20 million doses of vaccine that’ll be available,” Gen. Gustave Perna, Operation Warp Speed’s chief operating officer said during the call Monday. “We feel confident that we will be distributing the end part of that vaccine no later than the first week in January for everybody to have access to.”

An HHS official said that nearly 16 million doses have already been allocated for states and jurisdictions to order. But, as more vaccine doses are available, both Operation Warp Speed and the state and health care partners receiving the vaccine will also need to be able to scale up the complicated distribution and logistics needed to get vaccines from point A to point B.

“It does seem like getting to 20 million by the beginning of the year is ambitious,” Dr. Marcus Plescia, chief medical officer for the Association of State and Territorial Health Officials, said.

Still, “people seem to be really very encouraged about how the vaccinations are going,” Plescia added. “Everybody seems to feel like they are using the supply that they have.”

The vaccination effort is almost certainly moving faster than the low numbers the CDC data reveal. In addition to launching new vaccination programs, states are also grappling with new vaccination reporting tools, causing delays in the data. The latest numbers also do not include most of the larger vaccination efforts that were just getting underway last week in long-term care facilities.

CDC distribution data has just started to include the Moderna vaccine, which rolled out last week to more than 3,500 locations, but the CDC data does not yet include the number of Moderna vaccines administered. While the CDC plans to update the data regularly, daily updates are not slated to begin until 2021.

Some states, like Michigan, are reporting their own data, but that state-level reporting lags, too.

Michigan Department of Health and Human Services Public Information Officer Lynn Sutfin pointed out that the state’s dashboard is not updated in real time and providers have up to 24 hours to upload their administered doses into the vaccine registry.

Michael Pratt, chief communications officer for Operation Warp Speed, lauded the federal government’s progress so far.

“These doses are being distributed at states’ direction to the American people as quickly as they are available and releasable, and the rapid availability and distribution of so many doses — with 20 million doses expected to be allocated for distribution just 18 days after the first vaccine was granted emergency use authorization — is a testament to the success of Operation Warp Speed,” Pratt said in a statement to CNN.

Even though all states have data on the number of people being vaccinated, only 23 states have publicly released that information, a survey from Johns Hopkins University found.