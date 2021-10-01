FILE - In this Aug. 28, 2021, file photo, registered nurse, Noleen Nobleza, center, inoculates Julio Quinones with a COVID-19 vaccine at a clinic set up in the parking lot of CalOptima in Orange, Calif. A decline in COVID-19 cases in the United States over the last several weeks has given overwhelmed hospitals some relief, but administrators are bracing for yet another possible surge as cold weather drives people indoors. An estimated 70 million eligible Americans remain unvaccinated, providing kindling for the highly contagious delta variant. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong, File)