LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JULY 30: (EDITORIAL USE ONLY) Clinicians work while caring for COVID-19 patients in the improvised COVID-19 unit at Providence Holy Cross Medical Center in the Mission Hills neighborhood on July 30, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. The COVID-19 unit has been set up again to attend to a rise in COVID patients in a section of the hospital normally used for other purposes. The hospital had just five COVID patients last week but now is treating more than 25 amid a rise in COVID cases and hospitalizations in Southern California as the Delta variant continues to spread. (Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images)