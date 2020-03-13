Uncertainty swirls around Penn Relays on Friday

As large events around the city and across the country are being banned and/or canceled over concerns about the coronavirus, uncertainty is swirling around whether 126th annual Penn Relays will be held in April.

University of Pennsylvania officials were "continuing to evaluate the decision to host" the three-day event in April, according to a brief statement issued on the Penn Relays' website on Friday morning.

"Although the 2020 Penn Relays is more than 30 days away, the health and safety of our participants, spectators, officials, volunteers, sponsors, and staff are our utmost concern," the statement said.

Does that mean the Penn Relays are still on?

"I can't say at this point," said a person who answered the phone in the office of Dave Johnson, the president of the Penn Relays, on Friday.

The Penn Relays, the oldest track and field carnival in the U.S., has never been canceled. The event, scheduled for April 23-25, typically draws more than 15,000 top athletes from throughout the nation and world, and crowd sizes of more than 100,000.

Numerous sports leagues have already canceled competitions and events: The NCAA canceled its basketball tournaments; the NBA and NHL suspended their seasons; and countless colleges and universities have axed their sporting events through the remainder of the academic year.

MLB has postponed the opening of its season by two weeks.

Philadelphia officials banned gatherings of more than 1,000 people for 30 days starting on Thursday, which would end before Penn Relays. However, entrance races to compete in the Penn Relays are scheduled within that time frame.

City officials also strongly recommended that events with an expected attendance between 250 and 1,000 people be canceled.

But competitors have already dropped out of the event.

Jamaica was the first to pull out of the competition on Wednesday after the Caribbean island’s officials banned its schools from traveling Philadelphia for the event over concerns around the coronavirus, or COVID-19. Lincoln University has said its student-athletes won't compete in the event.

The University of Pennsylvania has also barred its student-athletes from participating over concerns about the virus and canceled all spring sports through the remainder of the academic year.

This year marks the 100th anniversary of participation by historically Black colleges and universities.

This is a developing story. Return to phillytrib.com for updates.