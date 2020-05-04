APTOPIX Virus Outbreak Pennsylvania Daily Life

Dr. Ala Stanford administers a COVID-19 swab test on Wade Jeffries in the parking lot of Pinn Memorial Baptist Church in Philadelphia, Wednesday, April 22, 2020. Stanford and other doctors formed the Black Doctors COVID-19 Consortium to offer testing and help address heath disparities in the African American community. — AP Photo/Matt Rourke

Appearing on WHYY’s Radio Times, U.S. Congressman Dwight Evans (D-PA) said Monday that the nation’s focus should be on “mandatory testing” for the new coronavirus, “particularly in the African-American community.”

Disproportionately large numbers of African-Americans in Philadelphia have died from COVID-19, according to city data.

Evans also called on Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell to halt the federal judicial nomination process and redirect that attention toward testing.

“It’s a question of priorities,” said Evans. “Where do you invest the dollars that you have?”

Evans did not say how much money such a switch would generate for testing.

McConnell has indicated that he will prioritize judicial appointments when the Senate reconvenes.

