The Philadelphia ZIP code with the highest number of confirmed novel coronavirus cases on Tuesday was 19131 in West Philadelphia (152 out of 473), according to city data.
Meanwhile, the ZIP code with the highest rate of positive cases was 19116 in Northeast Philadelphia (40.4%, 116 positive tests out of 287).
Confirmed cases of novel coronavirus rose to 3,728 to start the week, up 17% from Sunday. The city logged 12,628 negative tests.
The Kenney administration will provide updates at its daily briefing at 1 p.m. about the city’s response to the coronavirus.
Philadelphia Police Lt. James Walker became the first city employee to die from COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus. Walker died on Sunday.
Fatalities from the disease hit 45 on Monday, although city officials were investigating other deaths that may be linked to the virus.
City officials also revealed the coronavirus testing site at Citizens Bank Park will close at the end of the week. The South Philadelphia site will operate between 1 and 6 p.m., weather permitting, through Friday.
Recycling pickup canceled this week
Recycling collection will resume on Monday on an every-other-week schedule until at least May 15 due to staffing shortages in the city’s Streets Department.
Regular trash collection will continue on schedule.
Limited meal distribution sites Tuesday
The city and School District will provide free meals for students at limited locations today.
The meals will be provided between 9 a.m. and noon. Families will receive six meals per student, three breakfasts and three lunches.
Meals will be offered at the following Philadelphia Housing Authority locations:
- Abbottsford Homes Community Center, 3226 McMichael St.
- Bartram Village Community Center, 5404 Gibson Drive
- Raymond Rosen Homes Community Center, 2301 W. Edgley St.
- John F. Street Community Center, 1100 Poplar St.
- Wilson Park Community Center, 2500 Jackson St.
- West Park Apartments Community Center, 300 N. Busti St.
Charter school sites also will offer meals at 25 schools but families should check those charter school websites for days of meal distribution.
The full list of schools, public housing and older adult centers where meals will be distributed, visit http://bit.ly/CVmeals.
School district learning packets
The School District’s second round of learning guides for students in grades kindergarten through grade 12 are available online at https://bit.ly/33UHrUB.
Schools are closed indefinitely.
Volunteers
Individuals looking to volunteer to help the city respond to the coronavirus pandemic can sign up for the Medical Reserve Corps at phila.gov/mrc.
