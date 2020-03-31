The Kenney administration will provide updates at its daily briefing at 1 p.m. about the city’s response to the coronavirus (COVID-19).
Philadelphia’s confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus hit 1,072 Monday, up 182 from Sunday. Seventy-nine Philadelphians have been hospitalized due to the coronavirus; 74 were known to be healthcare workers.
The city has set up a field hospital at the Liacouras Center at Temple University, although the number of medical personnel who will staff the site remains unknown.
The North Philadelphia stadium now has more than 200 hospital beds but the site has not been activated.
Limited meal distribution sites Tuesday
The city and School District will provide free meals for students at limited locations today.
The meals will be provided between 9 a.m. and noon. Families will receive six meals per student, three breakfasts and three lunches.
Meals will be offered at the following Philadelphia Housing Authority locations:
- Abbottsford Homes Community Center, 3226 McMichael St.
- Bartram Village Community Center, 5404 Gibson Drive
- Raymond Rosen Homes Community Center, 2301 W. Edgley St.
- John F. Street Community Center, 1100 Poplar St.
- Wilson Park Community Center, 2500 Jackson St.
- West Park Apartments Community Center, 300 N. Busti St.
Charter school sites also will offer meals at 25 schools but families should check those charter school websites for days of meal distribution.
The full list of schools, public housing and older adult centers where meals will be distributed, visit http://bit.ly/CVmeals.
Meals will not be provided at school district sites or the 20 new food distribution sites the city launched yesterday, which offer meals on Mondays and Thursday.
A full list of the food sites can be found by visiting https://bit.ly/2QWinaC.
School district learning packets
The School District’s second round of learning guides for students in grades kindergarten through grade 12 are available online at https://bit.ly/33UHrUB.
Hard copies of the curriculum can be picked up at the district’s 49 free meal distribution centers at school buildings on Thursday.
All schools are closed through April 6. Officials currently plan for staff to return to schools on April 7 and students to return on April 9.
Volunteers
Individuals looking to volunteer to help the city respond to the coronavirus pandemic can sign up for the Medical Reserve Corps at phila.gov/mrc.
