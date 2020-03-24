Tuesday coronavirus update: Philadelphians stay at home for 2nd day as coronavirus cases climb

The Kenney administration will provide updates at its daily briefing at 1 p.m. about the city’s response to the coronavirus.

Tuesday marked the second day the city’s stay-at-home order was in place, which prohibits non-essential business and activity.

For a full rundown of the essential activities allowed under the order, visit https://bit.ly/2wpczzl.

If you believe that an establishment should be closed but is not, contact Philly311 by dialing 3-1-1 or submit a report online at https://www.phila.gov/311/form/Pages/default.aspx

Confirmed cases of coronavirus in Philadelphia reached 175 yesterday, up from 96 the prior day.

On Monday, Gov. Tom Wolf extended his stay-at-home order for Philadelphia, the four suburban counties and Pittsburgh.

Schools across the state will remain closed at least through April 6. Officials currently plan for staff to return to schools on April 7 and students to return on April 9.

The School District will provide new 10-day school learning guides on Wednesday online at philasd.org. Paper copies will be available at free meal distribution sites at district-run schools starting Thursday.

All Philadelphia Parks & Recreation buildings, playgrounds, and athletic courts remain closed. Parks, athletic fields, and trails remain open.

Free meals for children at fewer locations

The city and School District continue to provide free meals for students 18 and under at limited locations today.

District-run schools will not offer meals today. Meal pickups at schools are available on Mondays and Thursdays.

Meals for children will be provided between 9 a.m. and noon at the following Philadelphia Housing Authority locations:

Abbottsford Homes Community Center, 3226 McMichael St.

Bartram Village Community Center, 5404 Gibson Drive

Raymond Rosen Homes Community Center, 2301 W. Edgley St.

John F. Street Community Center, 1100 Poplar St.

Wilson Park Community Center, 2500 Jackson St.

West Park Apartments Community Center, 300 N. Busti St.

Charter school sites will offer meals at 25 schools, but it’s unclear whether they offer the meals every day. Families should check those charter school websites for more information.

The full list of schools, public housing and older adult centers where meals will be distributed, visit http://bit.ly/CVmeals