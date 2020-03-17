Tuesday coronavirus update: Number of coronavirus cases in Philadelphia doubles, universities open testing sites

Confirmed cases of coronavirus doubled overnight as city officials say the virus is spreading throughout Philadelphia.

“Let’s assume this virus is everywhere in the city,” said Health Commissioner Dr. Thomas Farley at the Kenney administration’s daily briefing.

Nine new cases of coronavirus, which causes COVID-19, were discovered out of 99 returned tests on Tuesday, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 18. At least one person has been hospitalized with the virus.

Farley said “some” of the new cases did not travel internationally and had no known exposure to someone with the virus.

The city has identified 114 individuals who are medium- or high-risk contacts to the confirmed cases. City officials are monitoring some of them, who are under home quarantine, while they are still trying to contact others.

City officials currently are awaiting the test results of 70 individuals.

Mayor Jim Kenney said it was too early to estimate the potential economic impact the virus will have on Philadelphia, but he said, “It’s not good.”

Kenney said the response to the virus was a national issue, likening it to World War II or an economic depression.

“They are going to have to step up, both the federal, state — and we will also,” Kenney said. “But we cannot tow this entire burden on the city.”

City Manager Brian Abernathy said the restrictions on non-essential businesses were a “huge disruption” on small businesses and workers. He also called on those who can volunteer to do so.

“This is a crisis that’s going to take all of Philadelphia to come together and drive past our fear and lift one another up if we’re going to make it through,” Abernathy said. “While we have to promote social distancing, we also at the same time have to recognize that our neighbors are going to need us and we’re going to have to offer ourselves.”

The jump in the number of confirmed cases came as a number of healthcare systems set up rapid-testing sites in the city and region, and tested an estimated 200 individuals on Monday.

Universities open drive-thru testing sites

The University of Pennsylvania has one site in West Philadelphia and another in Radnor Township in Delaware County; Temple University has one on its main campus in North Philadelphia; Jefferson Hospital has a site in Center City and another in Abington Township in Montgomery County; and the Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia has a site in West Philadelphia.

The number of rapid-testing sites is expected to expand in the coming days.

Farley said more testing needs to be done.

“We want doctors to test more people,” he said. “Most of those tests will be negative, and that’s OK. But we need to test many negatives in order to find the few positives that are out there so we can make sure that chain of infection stops.”

But Farley said that only those who exhibit symptoms — fever, dry cough, fatigue — of the virus should get tested through their healthcare provider.

All testing is done at no cost to the patient, including no co-pays or deductibles.

Farley warned that testing too early could return false negatives, even if someone has the virus but is asymptomatic.

Philadelphia parking

The Philadelphia Parking Authority (PPA) has suspended parking enforcement at meters and kiosks, as well as residential time limits.

The PPA will enforce safety violations, including double-parking, loading zone violations, and blocking entrance ways and crosswalks, said Scott Petri, executive director of the Philadelphia Parking Authority.

Scheduled hearings with the Bureau of Administrative Adjudications between Tuesday and March 27 are canceled. New hearing dates will be scheduled and communicated via mail.

Payments for tickets and impounded vehicles can still be done online at philapark.org/violations.

The PPA also suspended all convenience fees for online payments.

PPA parking garages throughout the city will remain open, excluding the economy parking lot at the Philadelphia International Airport, which will be closed to new parkers. The PPA won’t charge fees for vehicles leaving the airport parking facilities.

'We've got to be flexible'

One Day at a Time’s weekly food bank exclusively for those living with HIV was open on Tuesday.

Simone Morgan, the nonprofit’s medical case worker and food bank manager, was filling grocery bags full of fruit, vegetables, pasta and other items donated from ShopRite, Philabundance and other sources.

Morgan said the food was a monthly supplement for between 150 and 200 people. The nonprofit has not experienced any slowdown in clients due to the coronavirus pandemic.

While directing an employee and pulling foodstuffs out of the supply closet, Morgan worried the coronavirus might deter some HIV clients from coming out.

“They may be leery coming out,” she said, “because they have a compromised immune system. … It’s hard for me to gauge: Am I going to get a mad rush because everything is shutting down or are people going to be too scared to come out?”

Individuals at a higher risk of getting very sick from the coronavirus are older adults and those with underlying medical conditions, including HIV or AIDS, heart disease, diabetes.

One Day at a Time offers a suite of services for those recovering from drugs and alcohol addiction, low-income individuals and those living with HIV, including housing, food services, job programs, transportation and more.

Job Suender, chief of staff at the nonprofit, said staff have ramped up their cleaning efforts of offices and vehicles in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic and the organization’s hours have been curtailed.

Staff also are working to schedule client appointments to prevent large groups from gathering in the organization's waiting room, and making more home visits and deliveries.

“It’s a very tough, fluid, developing situation,” Suender said. “We’ve got to be flexible and able to respond to whatever happens because we’re never going to turn our backs on our clients despite whatever the city’s going to be able to do or provide support, resources, whatever.”

Among those at the nonprofit waiting to pick up food was Carl Sims of North Philadelphia.

At 64, Sims has lived with HIV for nearly 30 years. Sims, who said he is occasionally food insecure, depends on nonprofit’s monthly food bank.

Sims said his life is already regimented to limit his exposure to infectious diseases: He stays in the house and only makes necessary trips outside. He has taken extra precautions, including washing his hands more frequently.

Most importantly, Sims said his faith was allowing him to weather the coronavirus pandemic.

“I truly believe in God with all my heart,” he said. “Whatever is going to be is going to be. … I ain’t worried about things no more these days. I used to be, like, in panic mode. But you’ve got to have faith in something greater than yourself.”

Catholic masses suspended

Archbishop Nelson J. Pérez announced Tuesday that all public Masses in the Archdiocese of Philadelphia will be suspended until further notice, starting at noon on Wednesday, March 18.

"All of us need to do our part to slow the spread of this illness," Pérez said. "Like you, we are monitoring #coronavirus developments and look forward to continuing our lives on a more normal basis."

He continued, "While things may look and feel different during these uncertain times, I want to be very clear that the Catholic Church in Philadelphia is not closing down. It is not disappearing and it will not abandon you."

City continues to provide lunches, other services

The city and School District of Philadelphia continue to offer free meals to students between 9 a.m. and noon at 30 schools throughout the city. For a full list of locations, visit phila.gov.

The city has curtailed the hours of 50 recreation centers that will provide safe spaces for students. Hours of operation are now between 2 and 6 p.m. Monday through Friday. These centers will provide meals for those 18 years old and younger at 3 p.m. For a full listing, visit phila.gov.

Six older-adult centers remain open between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. for meal service:

Juniata Park Older Adult Center, 1251 East Sedgley Ave

Mann Older Adult Center, 3201 N 5th St.

M.L. King Older Adult Center, 2101 W. Cecil B. Moore Ave.

Northeast Older Adult Center, 8101 Bustleton Ave.

South Philadelphia Older Adult Center, 1430 E. Passyunk Ave.

West Oak Lane Senior Center 7210 Ogontz Ave.

This is a developing story. Check back to phillytrib.com for updates throughout the day.